good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) Trading Up 2.4%

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 1,186,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,114,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) Company Profile (CVE:GDNP)

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

