GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

GDRX opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in GoodRx by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

