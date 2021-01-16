Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

GYC opened at €20.68 ($24.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

