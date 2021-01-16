Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $659.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00397885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

