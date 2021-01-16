Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $352,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $929,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 386.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

