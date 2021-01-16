Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.04 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

