Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVD opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $539.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

