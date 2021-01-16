Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,561 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

