Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,883 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter worth about $2,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 78.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.