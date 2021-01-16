Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 39,703 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after acquiring an additional 871,351 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Under Armour by 226.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 825,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $5,057,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $2,890,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

