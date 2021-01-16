GreenPower Tops One Day Volume of $18,688.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. GreenPower has a total market cap of $95.91 million and $18,688.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenPower has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00051296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00249689 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.13 or 0.95294634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062443 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

GreenPower can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

