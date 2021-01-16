Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

