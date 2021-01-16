Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 166,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

