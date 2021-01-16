Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.45. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 90,490 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway by 436.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

