Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 968,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

GHSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,653,797. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.