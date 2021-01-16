Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.80

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 7505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess’ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Guess' alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.