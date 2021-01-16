Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.62

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $20.02. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 31,849 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.