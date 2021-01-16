GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.44

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 22324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

