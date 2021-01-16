HackenAI Reaches One Day Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00116621 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00064925 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00243135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062511 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,067.14 or 0.92006163 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling HackenAI

