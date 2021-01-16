Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.32

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.32 and traded as high as $129.36. Haemonetics shares last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 243,556 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

