Haemonetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,420 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,203% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

NYSE:HAE opened at $125.70 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

