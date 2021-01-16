Hakka.Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.79 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $446,996.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00117456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00250833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00063595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,363.91 or 0.94485471 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,084,894 tokens. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance.

