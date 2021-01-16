Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HALO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of HALO opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 296.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $48.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

