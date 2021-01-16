Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Trading 8.8% Higher

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 44,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 34,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

HMSNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

