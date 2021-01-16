Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €101.71 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.41 ($76.96).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €103.00 ($121.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

