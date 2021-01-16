Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

