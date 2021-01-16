Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.85

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.60. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal loans and credit.

