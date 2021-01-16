Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 196.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $193,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HROW. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.68 million, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

