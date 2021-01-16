Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HCAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 82,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.27. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.20%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

