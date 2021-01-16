Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.60) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hawaiian in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $897.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 116.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.