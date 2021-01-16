Head to Head Analysis: Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus Its Rivals

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bioanalytical Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million -$4.68 million -44.57 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors $1.35 billion $64.04 million 7.91

Bioanalytical Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems. Bioanalytical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bioanalytical Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors 115 821 1728 42 2.63

Bioanalytical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems’ competitors have a beta of 5.59, meaning that their average stock price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% Bioanalytical Systems Competitors -56.00% -8.74% -4.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems competitors beat Bioanalytical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.