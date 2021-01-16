Head to Head Analysis: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Moxian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 26.97 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -202.00 Moxian $370,000.00 66.51 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GDS and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 8 1 2.90 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $91.06, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GDS has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moxian beats GDS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

