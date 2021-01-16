Head to Head Survey: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) versus Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $390.26 million 15.46 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -51.99 ResMed $2.96 billion 10.37 $621.67 million $4.76 44.46

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nevro and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 3 10 0 2.77 ResMed 1 5 4 0 2.30

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $171.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.92%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $189.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than ResMed.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57% ResMed 21.02% 30.34% 15.73%

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It also offers Senza II system and Senza Omnia system products for chronic pain. The company's solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. Nevro Corp. sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and HEALTHCAREfirst and MatrixCare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

