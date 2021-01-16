HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Up 5.4%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $28.80. 203,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 87,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.