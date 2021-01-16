Heineken’s (HEINY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ING Group lowered shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

