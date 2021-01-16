Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99). 173,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 173,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.25 ($1.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.47 million and a PE ratio of 60.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.08.

Get Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

In other Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) news, insider Jeremy Rigg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($19,074.99).

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) Company Profile (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.