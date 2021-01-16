Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,019.31

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,019.31 and traded as high as $1,027.84. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) shares last traded at $1,018.00, with a volume of 92,820 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,019.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 853.53. The firm has a market cap of £760.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

