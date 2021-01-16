Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.