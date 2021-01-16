Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $89.72 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

