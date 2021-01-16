Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16). Approximately 4,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.51.

In other Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) news, insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.