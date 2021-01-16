Highland Global Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

