Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,281.04

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,281.04 and traded as high as $1,433.32. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,390.00, with a volume of 57,133 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,389.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,281.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

