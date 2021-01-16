Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE HGV opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

