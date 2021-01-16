Hive (HIVE) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $54.87 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001396 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,865,443 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

