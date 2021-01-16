Hiveterminal Token Trading Down 35.8% This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $57.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.00523258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.93 or 0.04281409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.