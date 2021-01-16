Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,344 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,719,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.