Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,050 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 31,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $92.09 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

