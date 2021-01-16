Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,001. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $739.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

