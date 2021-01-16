Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

