Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.